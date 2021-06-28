Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina’s coast, set to track inland over the Southeast

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon off South Carolina’s coast, and forecasters say the storm is expected to race inland over the U.S. Southeast while dumping heavy rain in some spots.
The fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed off South Carolina’s coast and had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65kph) with higher guests.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was located at 3 p.m. Monday about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina. The storm was headed to the west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) and was expected to dump several inches of rain over parts of South Carolina and Georgia on its trek inalnd.
Danny emerged from a tropical depression off the coast, and forecasters said rapid weakening is expected once the storm is over land.
A tropical storm warning was posted earlier Monday for a swath of the Southeast coast from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.