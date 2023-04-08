Israeli military: 3 rockets fired from Syria toward Israel

People gather and lay flowers at the site where Alessandro Parini, an Italian tourist, was killed in a Palestinian attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Israeli authorities said an Italian tourist was killed and five other Italian and British citizens were wounded Friday when a car rammed into a group of tourists in Tel Aviv. (Oded Balilty/AP)

The Israeli military said Saturday that three rockets were launched from Syria toward Israeli territory, a rare attack from the country’s northeastern neighbor that comes after days of worsening violence.

The military said the rockets caused no damage or casualties. Only one rocket crossed into Israeli territory and landed in a field in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Advertisement

The rocket launch comes just a day after Israeli warplanes struck alleged Palestinian militant targets in both Lebanon and the Gaza Strip following an unusual burst of rocket fire from southern Lebanon. Tensions are also running high in the contested capital of Jerusalem, where Palestinian worshippers have scuffled with Israeli police in the most sensitive holy site, the compound home to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Friday, separate attacks in the occupied West Bank and in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub, killed two British-Israeli sisters and an Italian tourist.