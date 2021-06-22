Senate Republicans set to block Democrats’ expansive voting bill

Months in the making, Tuesday’s showdown over the For the People Act, as it is called, is hardly the end of the road but the start of long campaign ahead. President Joe Biden has vowed what the White House calls the “fight of his presidency” over ensuring Americans’ access to the polls. At stake is not only election rules that make it easier to vote but also Democrats’ ability to confront the limits of bipartisanship and decide whether or not the filibuster rules should change.