Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney wants to show shooting victim during 2020 police protests in Kenosha was sex offender

Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark Richards, during Rittenhouse's pretrial hearing Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse's attorneys and prosecutors are expected to iron out deadlines and other housekeeping matters ahead of his trial in November. Rittenhouse is charged with killing two men and wounding a third during the August protests. (Sean Krajacic/AP)