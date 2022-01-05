xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Undisclosed number dead in large Philadelphia house fire

By
Associated Press
Jan 05, 2022 11:01 AM

PHILADELPHIA — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday caused fatalities, according to authorities, who declined to say how many people died.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.

Advertisement
Bystanders watch as the Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Bystanders watch as the Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ/AP)

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

Neighbors told television journalists that children lived in the house. WPVI-TV reported that at least one child was seen taken out on a stretcher.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Television news footage showed ladders propped up against the smoke-blackened front of the house, with all its windows missing. Holes remained in the roof where firefighters had broken through.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Nation & World

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement