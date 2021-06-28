When a New Jersey class valedictorian spoke of his queer identity, the principal cut off his speech

A provided photo shows Bryce Dershem, Eastern Regional High School valedictorian, at his graduation with with the LGBTQ Pride colors he added to his cap and gown. Just after Dershem told the graduation ceremony audience that he came out as queer in his freshman year, the school's principal appeared to unplug his microphone and then also take the valedictorian's prepared remarks from the podium. (Hector Rodriguez via The New York Times)