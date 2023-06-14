Here are the likely next steps in the Donald Trump documents case

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Now that former President Donald Trump has entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment in Miami, the criminal case against him will, barring an unforeseen event, settle into a traditional trajectory.

The case against Trump, accusing him of illegally retaining national defense documents and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them, is the first time that federal charges have been filed against a former president. But the case’s passage through the legal system should, with any luck, proceed like other criminal matters, if against the backdrop of the political calendar.

The only date set so far for a further step is a hearing on June 27 at which Trump’s co-defendant and personal aide, Walt Nauta, will enter his plea. A spokesperson for Trump, Steven Cheung, said he was unsure whether Nauta and Trump have a joint defense agreement.

The parties will begin a slow but steady rhythm of status conferences, meeting every couple of months in court as the government starts to provide evidence to the defense through what is known as the discovery process. That evidence will help Trump’s lawyers decide what motions they plan to file in attacking the charges against him.

Trump will also have to finalize the members of his legal team. To that end, he met privately with a handful of Florida-based lawyers at his club in Miami, Doral, on Monday night, according to a person close to him who was not authorized to speak publicly about the efforts to remake his legal team. Trump found himself needing additional lawyers after the two who had taken lead on the documents case, James Trusty and John Rowley, resigned the day after the charges were filed.

The meetings were said to have gone well, but it remained unclear whether any of the lawyers he interviewed would be hired. Trump’s advisers are hoping to avoid rushing into a situation of quickly hiring someone who may not gel with the client and with his other lawyers. Nearly a half-dozen lawyers were interviewed, according to one person familiar with the discussions.

For now, Trump will lean heavily on the New York lawyer who appeared with him at the arraignment, Todd Blanche. Blanche is also defending Trump against criminal charges in New York state court in Manhattan stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn actor.

It is unclear what role another lawyer who stood beside him, Christopher M. Kise, will have as the case goes forward. Kise was initially hired to handle a legal fight over imposing an outside arbiter to review reams of government records seized last summer during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and residence in Florida.

In a brief interview after the court appearance, Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, rejected reports that Trump had struggled to find lawyers interested in working on the case.

“Contrary to the recent reporting, President Trump has a number of very good options that he’s considering and will take his time to make an informed decision,” Kise said. “There are a number of excellent lawyers that are not only willing, but very interested in working with him on this case.”

Kise said his own job was “to provide advice and counsel to my client.”

The one unusual aspect of Trump’s case will be its pacing.

Prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith will most likely seek to drive the case forward quickly, all too aware that the prosecution is playing out as Trump pursues his presidential campaign. Trump’s lawyers will surely try to slow the case down, perhaps with an eye toward dragging it out until after the 2024 election. That has been Trump’s M.O. in nearly ever legal case he has faced over the years, and this one is not likely to be an exception.

Trump is expected to continue with a fairly steady stream of political events in the coming months, although the needs of the court calendar in the Florida case will in some ways dictate his actions. Unlike when Trump chose to opt out of personally appearing at the civil rape and defamation trial brought against him in New York by writer E. Jean Carroll, he is unlikely to be permitted the same flexibility by the federal judge who hears his criminal case in Florida.

At this point, it remains unclear whether Trump will attend the first Republican primary debate, which is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

But if he does show up, he will almost certainly be pressed about his indictments — not only by the moderators but also by the other candidates. Trump is also facing the prospect of charges concerning election interference from the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, and from Smith concerning similar efforts to thwart the transfer of power after he lost the 2020 election.

c.2023 The New York Times Company