For transgender youth, stigma is just one barrier to health care

Transgender adolescents and clinicians both expressed a desire to see more transgender providers, who may share life experiences with their young patients. Karrington, who is the first transgender resident in their program, said they could count the number of transgender pediatricians they knew on both hands. In Atlanta, Piper’s doctor at Queer Med is transgender, which she found comforting. “They know what I’m going through, and they can attest to the fact that it gets better,” Piper said.