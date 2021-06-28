Teenage ballers can cash in earlier than ever. But at what cost?

“The scary part is: You just don’t know,” he said. “These are startups. They look really nice. They have the coaches. They have the board members. But then you get this feeling: What if? What if that check doesn’t clear? What if my son’s stock drops? If you’re a professional athlete, you’re not allowed to make the same mistakes you can as a college kid. If you choose the wrong college, you can transfer. If you choose the wrong pro league, what’s your backup plan?”