Stay or go? Once a hot real estate market, Surfside area faces uncertainty after condo building collapse

In Surfside, engineers were also conducting a thorough review of Champlain Towers North, a building largely identical to the one that collapsed, trying to determine whether it could also be vulnerable. In a briefing Tuesday, Mayor Charles Burkett of Surfside described the second complex as “essentially the same building, built by the same developer at the same time with the same plans, probably with the same materials.” (The north tower was built in 1982, a year after the south tower.)