South Dakota teachers scooped up cash at center ice in a giveaway widely criticized as demeaning

A video of the competition, which took place during the first intermission of the Stampede’s loss to the Tri-City Storm, had been viewed more than 14 million times as of Monday. It drew inevitable comparisons to the dystopian Netflix series “Squid Game,” in which hundreds of people facing financial despair play deadly children’s games for the chance to win millions of dollars. It was not the first time that a USHL team sponsored a cash scramble for teachers: The Green Bay Gamblers held a similar event a few years ago.