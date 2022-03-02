Russian troop deaths in Ukraine expose a potential weakness of Putin’s strategy

On Monday, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, read out before the General Assembly what he said were the final text messages from a Russian soldier to his mother. They were obtained, he said, by Ukrainian forces after the soldier was killed. “We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armored vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass,” he wrote, according to Kyslytsya. “They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard.”