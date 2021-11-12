Four months, 5,000 miles: A refugee puppet looks for home

Council members tried to explain the decision by saying a “Muslim doll from Syria” shouldn’t be performing in a space important to Greek Orthodox believers. (Amal’s religion, in fact, has never been specified.) But for some, the cancellation was about more than religious differences. With the escalating crisis in Afghanistan, tensions around migration were once again rising in Europe. In Greece, some feared a repeat of 2015-16, when more than 1 million refugees passed through the country, using it as a gateway to Germany, France, England or elsewhere.