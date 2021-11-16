The worst of both worlds: Zooming from the office

Few are finding it a smooth transition period. Some companies used their tentative RTO dates as an unwitting excuse to avoid questions about how to balance the needs of their remote and in-person employees, according to Edward Sullivan, an executive coach. That has resulted in a mushy middle ground: video calls where remote workers have trouble hearing, a sense that people at home are missing out on perks (teammates), while those in the office are, too (pajamas). And the stakes are not just who is getting talked over in meetings. It is whether flexibility is sustainable, even with all the benefits it confers.