‘Sorry, Britney’: Media is criticized for past coverage, and some own up

Peros, who started as a reporter for Us Weekly in 2006 and ultimately became editor-in-chief, believes that with a decade and a half of hindsight, the media would treat Spears differently now. Weekly magazines are “much more sensitive and handle stories like this more delicately,” she said, pointing to coverage of celebrities like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, who have spoken more openly about mental health and substance abuse. Part of the evolution stems from the fact that these subjects are less stigmatized, but it is also the result of journalists and editors understanding that aggressive media coverage would inevitably receive backlash now, Peros said.