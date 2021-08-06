New data suggest J&J vaccine works against delta variant and recipients don’t need booster shot

In the trial, called Sisonke, the researchers evaluated one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in nearly 500,000 health care workers, who are at high risk of COVID-19. The vaccine has an efficacy of up to 95% against death from the delta variant, and up to 71% against hospitalization, the researchers reported. (The vaccine did slightly worse against the beta variant, which is thought to be more adept at sidestepping the immune response than delta.)