Fund for Epstein’s victims has paid out more than $121 Million

The estate’s executors decided to establish a restitution fund to allow accusers to seek compensation, including those who had reached settlements with Epstein after his 2008 conviction in Florida on a charge of soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. As part of his plea agreement in that case, Epstein avoided more serious federal charges but was required to register as a sex offender. He was arrested again in July 2019, after years of trying to rehabilitate his image, on charges of sex trafficking of teenage girls. He died a month later in his New York City jail cell.