Inflation explained: The good, the bad and the uncertain

Inflation in the United States has been cooling on an annual basis over recent months as a result of falling gasoline prices, but economists are looking for more evidence that the slowdown in price increases will become widespread and pronounced.

So far, that has yet to happen — and in fact important signs point in the other direction. Price increases across an array of products and services, from couches to restaurant meals and rent, continued to climb in August even as consumers received relief at the gas pump.

That’s likely to leave policymakers searching for hints that a broader decline could be coming. As they do, here are a few positive developments, a couple of worrying ones and a big, looming uncertainty that analysts will be paying close attention to in the months ahead.

Good news

— Gas and other commodities. Falling prices at the gas pump have been pulling down annual inflation, and some food commodity prices have also been easing, which could eventually seep through to retail prices. That would be good news for consumers, who tend to be sensitive to transportation and grocery costs. But for now, food costs continue to climb sharply as commodity cost spikes from earlier this year continue to feed through to grocery aisles.

For Federal Reserve officials, lower gas and food prices would be a welcome, but not decisive, development. Because those costs jump up and down, central bankers tend to look past them when trying to get a sense of where inflation is headed.

— Cars and other physical products. A more meaningful positive development is taking place in goods prices, some of which are showing early signs of cooling off. Notably, price increases for used cars, which helped drive the pop in inflation that began last year, are beginning to pull back — falling 0.1% over the past month.

Goods inflation might continue to ease because consumers are shifting their spending away from products they snapped up during the pandemic and back toward services, like restaurant dinners and vacations. And it could be helped by a clearing up in supply chain issues, which have plagued producers for more than a year but have shown recent signs of abating, though they are not fully back to normal.

Bad news

— Services tied to the labor market. Even as price increases for some goods ease, services prices — including the cost of eating out or hiring child care — have been picking up quickly. The cost of food away from home climbed by an unusually rapid 0.9% between July and August, for instance. Big increases in such service categories could be poised to continue, because their prices are closely linked to wages, which have been climbing notably as a result of a strong job market with low unemployment and worker shortages that span many fields.

— Rent. The most important service category is rent-related costs, which count for nearly one-third of overall inflation and which continued a steep ascent in August. For the time being, economists expect housing costs to continue increasing sharply. There are too few apartments to go around, especially as renters shy away from buying homes amid rising mortgage rates. And a big run-up in rents over the past year is still slowly feeding into inflation.

Uncertainties

— War and disruption risk. Economists have repeatedly predicted that inflation was about to decelerate only to have those expectations scuppered. With war in Ukraine still stoking uncertainty about supply chains and commodity markets, central bankers may be slow to declare victory on inflation. And even if price increases begin to pull back, a key question is: How much will inflation slow?

“The bigger question for the Fed is not: Has inflation peaked? It’s: What’s the destination?” said Aneta Markowska, chief financial economist at Jeffries. She thinks that without a notable slowdown in economic growth, it will be difficult to get annual price gains back under 4%. That would be far higher than the 2% annual average that the Fed aims for.

