Military closes failing facility at Guantanamo Bay to consolidate prisoners

Camp 7 also housed some of the best-known captives of the post-9/11 period, including a Palestinian man known as Abu Zubaydah, who is held without charges and was the first prisoner to be waterboarded by the CIA after the attacks; the Saudi man accused of orchestrating al-Qaida’s bombing of the Navy destroyer USS Cole in Yemen in 2000, and who is charged in a death-penalty case that has no trial date; and a Baltimore-educated Pakistani man, Majid Khan, who pleaded guilty to serving as an al-Qaida courier and was moved from the other prisoners as a government cooperator.