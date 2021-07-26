The fisherwomen, Chevron and the leaking pipe

Fumes seeped up through her floor. Helicopters buzzed over her head. She presumed they were Chevron’s. Every night, two local men were posted to stand guard on her decks, watching over the suspected site of the spill, in the distance. They were there because community members feared that Chevron would secretly repair the pipe, or worse, commission militants to blow it up so they could claim vandals or oil thieves had caused the spill. Environmental advocates say that oil companies are often accused of this in the region.