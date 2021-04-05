As climbers return to Everest, an already dangerous ascent becomes extra perilous

That new wave has also crimped Nepal’s ability to vaccinate its people. Desperate to meet its own needs, the Indian government has delayed exports of Indian-made doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. Nepal was forced to suspend its vaccination program before a donation of 800,000 doses from China, its other giant neighbor, allowed it to resume. Still, it will not be able to administer a second regimen to the 1.7 million who already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.