California’s Dixie Fire casts pall of noxious smoke 1,000 miles from flames

Kirk Chambers, the head coach of the Provo High School Bulldogs football team, said he decided to scrap last Friday’s game after smoke wafting over Utah piled up against the Wasatch Mountains and sent the color-coded air-quality dials on his phone from orange to red to a sickly purple. “If you were out in it for just a half-hour, you felt completely crummy,” he said. More and more, this is what the reality of smoky summers looks like: Scrapped games, students with asthma unable to play safely and a last-minute scramble to find indoor fields to practice on.