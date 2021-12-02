Cutting a Banksy into 10,000 (digital) pieces

Longtime collectors remain skeptical of NFTs, and art experts say the Particle enterprise is just the latest iteration of a virtual art world that has yet to be proven. “A work of art is a unique object, and collectors who love art want to own the object itself,” said Megan Fox Kelly, president of the Association of Professional Art Advisors. “The NFT is a separate entity from the object. I think we’re still in very early days of understanding how these NFTs exist as works of art,” Kelly said. “Right now they appear to be investment vehicles, with potentially very significant returns, and the conversations around them are focused on that.”