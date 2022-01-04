In Capitol’s shadow, Jan. 6 panel quietly ramps up inquiry

Working in color-coded teams, investigators have interviewed more than 300 witnesses, from White House officials close to Trump to the rioters themselves, and are sorting through more than 35,000 documents. During its first three months, from July through September, the committee had fewer than 30 staff members and spent about $418,000, according to the latest documents filed with the House. Since then, the panel has increased its staff to about 40 and is looking to hire more investigators.