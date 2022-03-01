New Orleans hosts first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

“This is Christmas to me. I’d rather miss Christmas than Mardi Gras,” a man calling himself Bo Ski Love said as he waited for the parade with his son. Last year was “disappointing,” he said. He still cooked a turkey at home and drove around to see houses decorated like floats, but it wasn’t the same. He said he loves just about everything about Mardi Gras: the crowds, the atmosphere, the people, the happiness.