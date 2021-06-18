Declaration of Juneteenth as a holiday sparks scramble in states, where the holiday faces a far less enthusiastic response

Nearly all states recognize Juneteenth in some fashion, at least on paper. But most have been slow to move beyond proclamations issued by governors or resolutions passed by lawmakers. So far, only nine states have designated it in law as an official paid state holiday — Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All but Texas, where the events of the original Juneteenth took place, acted after the killing of George Floyd last year.