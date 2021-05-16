xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Bleacher collapse at West Bank synagogue kills 2, injures 150

By Associated Press staff
Associated Press
May 16, 2021 2:34 PM

JERUSALEM — Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured in a bleacher collapse at a West Bank synagogue.

The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a major Jewish holiday.

A spokesman for Magen David Adom told Channel 13 that paramedics had treated over 157 people for injuries and pronounced two dead, a man in his 50s and a 12-year-old boy.

Rescue workers are on the scene, treating the injured and taking people to the hospital. The collapse comes weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.

Members of Israeli security transport the injured following the collapse of bleachers at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank, on May 16, 2021.
Members of Israeli security transport the injured following the collapse of bleachers at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank, on May 16, 2021. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Getty-AFP)

