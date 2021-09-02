Hurricane Ida’s remnants swamp Northeast; at least 8 deaths linked to flooding

At least one death was reported in the state as floodwaters rushed through city streets, trapping motorists. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said a 70-year-old man was swept away. “His family was rescued, they were all in the same car. Unfortunately, the car was overtaken by the waters, and the firefighters who were being dragged down under the vehicle were unable to get him out,” Lora told WCBS-TV. The mayor said there was an unconfirmed report of another death in the city.