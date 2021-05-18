The House is poised to pass legislation intended to curtail hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

To many Asian Americans, the pandemic has invigorated deep-seated biases that in some cases date back to the Chinese Exclusion Act of more than a century ago. President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China, as the “China Virus” or the “Kung Flu.” And as cases of the illness began to rise in the U.S., so too did the attacks. Thousands of reported violent incidents were reported in the past year.