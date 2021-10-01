Subpoenas in the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection could shed light on how the rally came together

Also subpoenaed this week were Hannah Salem Stone and Megan Powers, both of whom served in the Trump administration and worked at various points on the Trump campaign. Stone was the rally’s “operations manager for logistics and communications,” listed under the name “Hannah Salem.” She said on a recent podcast about event security that she was a special assistant to the president and director of press advance at the White House under Trump, leaving in February 2020. FEC records show she and her company, Salem Strategies, did work for the Trump campaign into 2020.