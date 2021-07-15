Suspects in Haitian president’s killing met to plan a future without him

Haitian officials contend that Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a doctor and pastor who divided his time between Florida and Haiti, conspired with the others to take the reins of the country once Moïse was killed. During a raid of Sanon’s residence, they say, the police found six holsters, about 20 boxes of bullets and a DEA cap — suggesting that it linked him to the killing because the team of hit men who struck Moïse’s home posed as agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration.