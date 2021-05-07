Chance to shoot bison at Grand Canyon draws 45,000 applicants

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, bison enter a corral on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. The National Park Service is opening a rare opportunity for skilled volunteers to help reduce the population of bison that are roaming the far reaches of Arizona. Thousands of people are expected to apply for one of 12 spots to lethally remove bison later this year at Grand Canyon National Park. (Bryan Maul/National Park Service via AP, File) (Bryan Maul/AP)