Taylor Swift performs Cruel Summer at the opening night of the Chicago Eras Tour on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Soldier Field. (Shanna Madison/Chicago Tribune)

Forbes released its list of America’s richest self-made women on this week, and all your faves are on it.

Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift are among the top entertainers who made it onto the list of America’s top 100 highest-earning women.

Forbes reported that the rebound in the stock market helped bolster the women, who are cumulatively worth $124 billion, up nearly 12% from a year ago.

Oprah Winfrey, 69, is the highest earning woman on the list of celebrities at 13, with a net worth of $2.5 billion. Her self-made score, which Forbes calculated by assessing the women’s background and the adversity each has overcome, is a 10. Forbes classifies this as someone “who not only grew up poor but also overcame significant obstacles.” Winfrey was born into poverty in rural Mississippi and survived sexual abuse.

According to Forbes, the OWN network creator received a $2 billion return from reinvesting her profits from “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and profits from her films “The Color Purple,” “Beloved” and “Selma” (which her Harpo Productions co-produced).

Rihanna, 35, takes the top spot for a musician. Her entrepreneurial Fenty Beauty is co-owned with Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH). The “bulk of her fortune” comes from the beauty brand, with sales that doubled in 2022, according to Forbes. With her stunning Super Bowl halftime performance, the “Work” singer holds the record for the most-watched halftime show in history. At No. 20 on the list, her net worth is $1.5 billion.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift also cracked the top 50 on the list.

Beyoncé, 41, who is taking over the summer with her Renaissance Tour, lands at No. 48, with a self-made score of 8. Forbes attributes Queen Bey’s estimated $540 million net worth to her musical success. Earlier this year, Beyoncé broke the record for the most Grammy wins ever, with 32 statuettes.

Taylor Swift, 33, is at No. 34 with a net worth of $740 million. With her latest album, “Midnights,” Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 song list. Ticket sales for her 2023 Eras Tour became so contentious that they drove Congress to question Ticketmaster’s grip on concert sales.

For the second year, Kim Kardashian, 42, surpassed her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, by clinching the No. 21 spot. Forbes attributes the reality star’s 10-figure wealth to her stakes in her popular shapewear company, Skims. Each of the sisters has a self-made score of 7, which dipped because the magazine notes that they “got a head start from wealthy parents and moneyed background.”

Jenner, the youngest on the list at 25, caused an uproar when Forbes declared she was the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019. The beauty mogul ended up losing the title the following year because “documents show the business was much smaller than the family claimed for years.” The mother of two retains a net worth of $680 million, putting her at No. 38.

Shonda Rhimes is among the eight newcomers to the list at No. 96 with a net worth of $250 million. In 2017, the Shondaland founder left traditional TV, where she created hits such as “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Scandal” and the Emmy-nominated “Grey’s Anatomy.” She jumped into the streaming business and created created bingeable hits such as “Bridgerton,” “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” and “Inventing Anna.”

Other notable women on the list:

Tory Burch (No. 24, $1 billion)

Madonna, (No. 45, $580 million)

Donna Karan (No. 52, $520 million)

Celine Dion (No. 56, $480 million)

Judy Sheindlin, known as Judge Judy, ties with Dion (No. 56, $480 million)

Dolly Parton (No. 59, $440 million)

Production company founder Reese Witherspoon ties with Parton (No. 59, $440 million)

Barbra Streisand (No. 61, $430 million)

Danielle Steel (No. 62, $420 million)

Nora Roberts (No. 64, $410 million)

Ellen DeGeneres, (No. 73, $380 million)

Tennis star Serena Williams (No. 89, $290 million)

