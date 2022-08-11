Armed man approaches FBI’s Cincinnati office and exchanges gunfire with cops

The entrance to the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati is shown, Aug. 11, 2022. (Liz Dufour/AP)

CINCINNATI — An armed man approached the visitor screening area at the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled when confronted by agents and later exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said Thursday.

After fleeing the FBI office, the man was chased onto Interstate 71, which was then closed in both directions. The man, wearing body armor, exchanged gunfire with police, according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.

The episode came a day after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against agents and the Justice Department in the wake of the agency’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday in Omaha.

Officials locked down a mile radius near the interstate and urged residents and business owners to lock doors and stay inside.

An FBI evidence team has arrived at the office to investigate, according to multiple media reports.