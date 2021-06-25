George Floyd’s family members to speak at Derek Chauvin sentencing, according to family’s attorney

In Minnesota, the presumptive sentence for second-degree unintentional murder for someone with no criminal record like Chauvin is 12 1/2 years, and the judge could sentence Chauvin to up to 15 years while staying within the guidelines. But Judge Peter Cahill has already found that there are aggravating factors that would allow him to go above the state’s sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence, while Chauvin’s defense has asked for probation.