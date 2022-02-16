xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada’s capital

By ROB GILLIES and WILSON RING
Associated Press
Feb 16, 2022 10:44 AM

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — Canadian police Wednesday began warning truckers who have been protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and clogging the streets of Ottawa for nearly three weeks that they must leave now.

Officers knocked on the doors of the rigs parked outside the Parliament building and handed out notices informing drivers they risk arrest and the loss of their licenses under Canada’s Emergencies Act.

Advertisement

Police also began ticketing vehicles.

Some truckers ripped up the order, and one protester shouted, “I will never go home!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Surrounded by trucks, two protesters carry canoe paddles as flagpoles, Feb. 16, 2022, in Ottawa.
Surrounded by trucks, two protesters carry canoe paddles as flagpoles, Feb. 16, 2022, in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/AP)

The warnings came just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the law and gave authorities power to ban the blockades and tow away the trucks.

Since late January, protesters in trucks and other vehicles have jammed the streets of the capital and obstructed border crossings, decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 precautions and condemning Trudeau’s Liberal government.

___

Latest Nation & World

Gillies reported from Toronto. Associated Press writer Robert Bumsted in Ottawa contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Nation & World

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement