Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia is prepared to attack Ukraine despite withdrawal claims

KYIV, UKRAINE — President Joe Biden said Thursday that there is a “very high” risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and that could happen within “several days.”
Speaking at the White House, Biden said the United States saw no signs of a claimed Russian withdrawal of forces along its border with Ukraine. He said the U.S. has “reason to believe” that Russia is “engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in.”
He told reporters in Washington: “Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine.”