How’s he doing? Americans weigh in on Biden’s performance

Craig Prichard, 65, of Des Moines, Iowa, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, but says he voted for Joe Biden in 2020 believing Trump had failed to the confront the coronavirus pandemic, talks on Jan. 10, 2022. The retired factory worker says he is "satisfied" with Biden, crediting him for tackling several problems simultaneously. "You can tell he's trying to handle the pandemic, food prices, gas prices, Russia, all at the same time. And he doesn't seem to care how he looks," Prichard, a political independent, says. "Because it's not real good right now for him." (Tom Beaumont/AP)