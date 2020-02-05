Nearly 24 hours after Iowa Democrats turned out to caucus, the first incomplete results from the gaffe-filled counting of preferences in the nation’s first presidential contest were released late Tuesday afternoon, showing former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a narrow early lead.
Based on the percentage of Iowa’s 41 national nominating convention delegates, Buttigieg received 26.9% of delegate support, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 25.1%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 18.3%, former Vice President Joe Biden with 15.6% and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 12.6%. The results are based on 62% of the state’s nearly 1,700 precincts reporting, including ones in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.
The numbers were not final and no official winner has been declared, nor did Iowa Democratic officials say when they would finalize the count.
The delay in the release of any results marked an embarrassment for Democratic officials — the result of “inconsistencies” and a “coding error” in a new system aimed at providing transparency and accuracy for reporting the contest’s outcome.
By the time the results were delivered, the presidential candidates had long moved on, arriving early Tuesday in New Hampshire, where voters will cast their ballots in a primary next Tuesday. It was there where Buttigieg broke the news to supporters shortly after the results were released.
“We don’t know all of the numbers, but we know this much: A campaign that started a year ago with four staff members, no name recognition, no money, just a big idea — a campaign that some said should have no business even making this attempt — has taken its place at the front of this race to replace this current president with a better vision for the future,” Buttigieg said to cheers during a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire.
The former Hoosier mayor grew uncharacteristically emotional and choked up as he discussed what his candidacy represents as the nation’s first major party, openly gay presidential candidate.
“It validates the idea that we can expand a coalition, not only unifying around who it is we’re against, but around what it is that we’re for,” Buttigieg said of the results. “And it validates for a kid somewhere in a community wondering if he belongs, or she belongs or they belong in their own family, that if you believe in yourself and your country, there is a lot backing up that belief.”
Still, Buttigieg held just under a two percentage point lead over Sanders in the delegate equivalent count.
Earlier in the day, the Vermont senator’s campaign had released its own numbers from campaign precinct captains showing Sanders with a narrow lead. He stopped short of declaring victory but criticized Buttigieg for doing so Monday night.
“I don’t know how anybody declares victory before you have any official statement as to election results, so we’re not declaring victory,” Sanders said.
Throughout the campaign, Buttigieg focused heavily on so-called pivot counties, areas that twice backed former President Barack Obama before supporting President Donald Trump in 2016.
Iowa had the most such counties in the nation — 31, and early results show Buttigieg leading in 21 of them. Sanders led in seven other pivot counties, while Klobuchar led in two along the Minnesota border. In a final county, results showed Buttigieg and Sanders tied.
Of all the 2020 candidates, Buttigieg campaigned the most in Obama-Trump counties, according to a Tribune analysis of The Des Moines Register’s candidate tracker data.
Buttigieg made 48 campaign appearances in 27 of the counties that are mostly clustered along the northern stretches of the state and the Mississippi River valley on Iowa’s eastern border. He was followed by Biden, who made 42 stops in 25 of the counties; Sanders, who made 40 visits to 21 of the counties; and Warren who campaigned 30 times in 18 of the counties.
A new counting system for results and a smartphone app to report them drove the bulk of the caucus debacle, as precinct and county chairs across the state had difficulty sending in results from nearly 1,700 caucus sites across the state’s 99 counties to the Iowa Democratic Party. A backup phone system also presented problems for reporting caucus results, with the lengthy list of contenders and the new counting system creating significant delays.
In a statement Tuesday morning, Iowa party officials said that “while the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed.”
With the caucus-counting debacle having become a source of national ridicule, Iowa Democratic Chair Troy Price said the problem was “unacceptable” and apologized.
“The bottom line is that we hit a stumbling block on the back end on the reporting of the data. But the one thing I want you to know, we know this data is accurate,” Price said. He offered no indication when the other 38% of state precinct results would be released.
Unlike in previous years, the state’s Democrats released three sets of numbers representing the results rather than just one set of figures.
The first set of numbers represents a hard count of attendees measuring how many people came out for each candidate. The second count measured the results after those supporting a candidate who did not reach a threshold of 15% support realigned with another candidate, stayed uncommitted or went home.
Officials use the second total to release the final set of data — the percentage of the state’s 41 delegates allotted to the candidates. In previous years, that percentage figure was traditionally the only number released and used to determine a winner.
The party added the information in an aim to improve transparency and accountability, the result of changes pushed by Sanders after an extremely close 2016 caucus that he lost to Clinton by three-tenths of one percentage point.
In the raw vote totals in the precincts counted, Sanders had the larger turnout of supporters both in the first round and after realignment in the second round, a fact that he and his campaign emphasized.
“We received more votes on the first and second round than any other candidate. That is with 62% of the vote in,” Sanders told supporters at a rally in Milford, New Hampshire, on Tuesday night. “ For some reason in Iowa, they’re having a little bit of trouble counting votes, but I am confident here in New Hampshire, I know they’ll be able to count your votes on election night. And when you count those votes, I look forward to winning here in New Hampshire.”
Buttigieg trailed Sanders in the first and second round in Iowa, but he gained the most as a result of being the second choice among supporters of candidates whose first preference didn’t meet the 15% threshold.
Biden saw a significant drop in raw vote support from the first round to the second round realignment, reflecting the fact that he was not found viable in a significant number of the precincts counted.
Caucusgoers for the first time also had to fill out a “presidential preference” form for their first choice for president. If their candidate didn’t meet the 15% viability threshold and moved to another contender, they were to list their second choice on the form.
The forms represented a backup system to track the support of individual caucusgoers. Now, a hand count of those forms appears to be a method the state party will use to verify the Iowa caucus winner.
Before the release of any results, Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield raised questions about the reliability of the outcome.
“We have real concerns about the integrity of the process,” Bedingfield told CNN. “There were significant failures in the process last night that should give voters concern.”
Speaking with reporters aboard his campaign plane on the way to New Hampshire, Sanders criticized efforts from the Biden campaign to raise doubts about the accuracy of the caucus results.
“I think we all should be disappointed in the inability of the party to come up with timely results, but we are not casting aspersions on the votes that are being counted,” Sanders told reporters. “There is no excuse for not having results last night, but that doesn’t mean to say that the vote totals that come in will be inaccurate. I think that’s unfair thing to try to do.”
Expressing the day-late, millions-of-dollars-short exasperation of several candidates looking for the momentum that a good showing in Iowa provides, Warren objected to the party only releasing a portion of the results Tuesday afternoon.
“I think they should get it together and release all the data,” she said.
Even before the partial tally and in the absence of any official results, the candidates were free to spin their view of the unclear outcome to their benefit.
Warren cast the race as a tight three-way contest at the top with herself, Sanders and Buttigieg registering a similar number of delegates and Biden on the outside.
“We know that the three of us will be dividing up most of the delegates coming out of Iowa. I’m feeling good,” Warren said in Keene, New Hampshire.
In an effort to join the top tier of candidates, Klobuchar told voters at a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, that she had exceeded expectations in Iowa.
“We don’t yet have the results from Iowa, but I can tell you we feel very good about where we are,” Klobuchar said. “We won so many precincts and delegates where I don’t think people gave us a chance to win, and it had this grassroots feeling that New Hampshire would be proud about.”
In some quarters, however, Biden was viewed to have dodged a bullet amid the confusion in Iowa, where he appeared on his way to falling short of expectations. Prior to the caucus, he had been polling atop the field with Sanders in Iowa.
Reinforcing the belief that Biden did not do well, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who joined the race anticipating the former vice president’s downfall, announced Tuesday that his campaign was increasing TV spending and staff. The billionaire already has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on TV nationwide as he focuses on the March 3 Super Tuesday delegate-rich contest.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who bypassed Iowa to focus on New Hampshire, likened both Biden’s concern and Buttigieg’s victory declaration to Trump.
"One candidate is calling the results into question because he apparently didn’t do well. Another is declaring victory without any votes being confirmed. The way to beat Donald Trump isn’t to act like Donald Trump. Our party and our country deserve better,” Patrick said.
For a political party anxiously looking to challenge Trump, the Iowa kickoff was a serious blow to Democrats’ efforts to display an open and orderly nominating process after the Democratic National Committee’s 2016 system was accused of being one-sided in favor of Hillary Clinton.
The Iowa caucuses traditionally create an expectations game for presidential candidates. Those meeting or beating expectations are rewarded through fundraising, momentum and are allowed to continue while candidates who fail to meet expectations have trouble raising money and support.
But with no results from Monday night, there was no expectations game. Instead, those who exceeded expectations got no immediate bump and those who failed to meet them got no immediate punishment.
“Iowa is about the momentum you gain — or lose — much more than the delegates,” tweeted David Plouffe, former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign manager. “Likely the winner and the surprisingly strong showings get muted and those that did poorly do not pay the full price. It is what it is, but it could materially affect the race.”
A finish to the Iowa caucuses had been expected to set the tenor for the week for Democrats in a positive way with Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night and the expected presidential impeachment vote by the Senate on Wednesday. Instead, the problem-plagued counting in Iowa had Democrats controlling the narrative in a negative way.
The Democratic woes became easy fodder for the Trump campaign. The president coasted to an easy victory in the state’s Republican caucuses.
“When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa,” Trump asked in a tweet, referencing what Democrats and the intelligence community have said was Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.
But as the fate of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status in future presidential years was called into question because of the tabulation debacle, Trump sought to give assurances to the Hawkeye State.
”It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault,” Trump tweeted. “As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!”