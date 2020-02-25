As the 2020 presidential race heats up in Illinois ahead of the March 17 Democratic primary, we’re tracking the key endorsements announced by the candidates.
Some endorsements carry more weight with the electorate than others, but we’re including them all here — including current and former elected officials, and other key community and business leaders.
Be sure to check back as this list will be updated frequently.
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Elected officials:
- U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, D-Chicago: “This is the election of our lifetime, where we must do everything in our power to defeat Donald Trump. But we must also elect a leader who can count on to deliver bold, progressive and concrete change. That leader is Joe Biden.” Davis previously endorsed California Sen. Kamala Harris for president.
- U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield: “Our nation is at a crossroads and needs an experienced leader who will immediately restore America’s standing in the world, fight for working families and bring our country together. That leader is Joe Biden."
- Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin
- Chicago Ald. Michelle Harris, 8th
- Chicago Ald. Emma Mitts, 37th
- Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly, 42nd
- Chicago Ald. Roderick Sawyer, 6th
- Chicago Ald. Chris Taliaferro, 29th
- Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, 11th
- State Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook
- State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea
- State Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines
- State Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island
- State Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside
- Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Mariyana Spyropoulos, D-Chicago
- Chicago 43rd Ward Democratic Committeeman Lucy Moog
Other endorsements:
- Former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun
- Former Gov. Pat Quinn
- Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker
- Andrea Zopp, president and CEO of World Business Chicago
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
Elected officials:
- U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Chicago: “Mike gets it, he instinctively understands that economic opportunity — economic equity — has been and for far too long, ignored for African Americans." Rush previously endorsed California Sen. Kamala Harris for president.
- Chicago Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th: “My constituents know the joys of raising their families on the West Side, but they also know the challenges that have faced their communities for decades. Mike Bloomberg has shown that he is keenly aware of those challenges, and that he knows how to stand up and fight back against gun violence, create jobs and solve the complex environmental questions that urban communities need to solve."
- Chicago Ald. Michael Scott, Jr., 24th: “With proposed investments in distressed communities and a commitment to creating black wealth, business and home ownership, Mike has presented a full-throated endorsement of a future for our communities, across the country and right here in the 24th Ward. I stand in support of Mike today because he understands the injustices that have built up over centuries, and the deleterious effect that racism and racist policy has had on our families and our futures. Mike has put forward a plan that builds African Americans up, instead of keeping us down."
- Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, D-Maywood: “Not only does Mike have a clear and targeted focus on building economic equity and wealth creation in the African American community in Cook County and across the United States, he has the track record to deliver."
- Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller D-Lynwood: “There is no higher cause than beating Donald Trump in November. To do that, we need to be in every corner of the state. I am proud to stand with Mike because he is willing to fight for what my constituents in the Southland need — good schools, healthy families, safe roads, fair taxes and secure retirement.”
- Cook County Commissioner Scott Britton, D-Glenview: “I support Mike because of his experience as chief executive of the largest metropolis in the nation, as a successful businessman running one of the largest corporations in the nation, and his record on supporting issues important to my communities."
- State Rep. Andre Thapedi, D-Chicago: “Mike is the only candidate with actionable and measurable plans to invest in all Americans and their communities. We need a Democratic candidate with a proven background of taking on our toughest issues and who can steer our country in a better direction. But we need to win first. Mike can do both.”
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Elected officials:
- Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty (D): “He reminds me of Obama. He’s prepared, positive, levelheaded, empathetic and forward thinking. His military experience, municipal leadership and in-depth understanding of this country’s urban and rural needs uniquely qualifies him to lead this country into the future.”
- Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner (D)
- State Rep. Lamont Robinson, D-Chicago: “Pete’s message is resonating with Americans across the political spectrum and in every corner of the country. His campaign is rooted in reasoned policy proposals, not the vitriol we have coming out of Washington right now. He is the right person to unite our country to meet the most significant challenges of our generation.”
- State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego: “I think it’s really important we have a commander in chief that was in the military and understands the importance of veterans who I really feel have been devalued. Someone with that experience is important when you’re talking about our national security. Pete was a naval intelligence officer and was deployed. I also really like his energy and determination.”
- Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Debra Shore, D-Evanston
Other endorsements:
- David Jacobson, former U.S. ambassador to Canada
- Peter Gariepy, former Chicago treasurer candidate
- The Rev. Richard L. Tolliver, St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church in Chicago
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Elected officials:
- State Rep. Terra Costa Howard, D-Glen Ellyn
- Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal
Other endorsements:
- Former Playboy Chairman and CEO Christie Hefner
- Ruben Castillo, former U.S. District judge for the Northern District of Illinois.
- Maritia Griffith, retired administrative law judge, president of Rock Island Democratic County Women’s Club
- Eva Savala, retired international representative for the United Auto Workers.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
Elected officials:
- U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia: “I stand with Bernie Sanders because we need a president who is consistent, who has the courage to pursue real change, and who will always choose the people over political gain or expediency. For me and for a majority of communities across our country, defeating Donald Trump and reversing his inhumane immigration policies is not only urgent, it is personal. Bernie Sanders is the only person who can unite a coalition capable of defeating Donald Trump and can ensure that our country never again rips children from the arms of their families.”
- Chicago Ald. Daniel La Spata, 1st: “Not Me. Us. It’s the ethos that drove my solidarity and activism in the community of Logan Square. It’s the understanding that fueled my campaign for alderman in the diverse and struggling communities of the first ward. It’s the mindset of a movement. And it’s why I’m proud to endorse Bernie Sanders to be the next president of the United States.”
- Chicago Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, 33rd: "I am a Puerto Rican whose community was devastated by Hurricane Maria and saved itself only through solidarity and deep-rooted traditions of popular organization. Bernie’s policies resonate deeply with me, but just as important is his clarity on how we win these policies: through building our movements from below. I’m proud to endorse Bernie and his vision of change that’s already animating millions of working people: Not me, us.”
- Chicago Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th: "Bernie understands better than any other candidate, that defeating Trump, his party, and the billionaire class requires a mass people’s movement, led by those directly impacted by social and economic inequity. I look forward to the day we have Bernie — a lifelong champion of working people — in the White House.”
- Chicago Ald. Michael Rodriguez, 22nd: “Bernie will be a president who will boldly work on behalf of working class people. He clearly understands the solutions to the inequities in our economy and on so many issues that matter. I’m proud to once again support Bernie Sanders for president. ¡Si Se Puede!”
- Chicago Ald. Sue Sadlowski Garza, 10th: “I’m supporting Bernie because for over 40 years he has never wavered on his commitment to the working class. His message is inspiring millions of working people who’ve been left behind to hope for and demand better for themselves and their families. My neighbors on the South Side of Chicago need a president who will not only fight for a Green New Deal and Medicare for All, but who knows the kind of movement it will take to get us there.”
- Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez, 25th: “Bernie Sanders has never hesitated to challenge the billionaire class and has always fought to empower and unify working class Americans. He stands alone as a visionary who is building a mass movement to bring self-determination and justice to workers and ordinary American families."
- Chicago Ald. Jeanette B. Taylor, 20th: “Sen. Sanders is not in this to do the popular thing but to do the right thing, even when it’s not easy or inconvenient. This is why I support his candidacy for president of the United States.”
- Chicago Ald. Andre Vazquez, 40th: “I am proud to announce my endorsement for Bernie Sanders, the person who ignited my civic engagement and inspired me to run for office. Bernie Sanders is a once-in-a-generation leader who has fought for working families, brought more people into the political process, and challenged the status quo.”
- Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya, D-Chicago: “Bernie has never been shy about advocating for true social justice. His track record says it all — a lifetime of being on the correct side of the issues. Bernie has always supported the working-class, and now, I am proud to support him.”
- State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago: “I’m endorsing Bernie Sanders for president, because we need a political revolution in this country. There are a lot of good candidates in this race, but I believe that Bernie is the most committed to truly ending mass incarceration.”
- State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana: “America needs a political revolution and no candidate for president embodies that spirit more than Sen. Sanders and the millions of people who support him! Sen. Sanders has demonstrated his commitment to freedom, justice, and equality and he is the right person to take on the HUGE problems we face as a nation.”
- State Rep. Aaron Ortiz, D-Chicago: “I’m endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, because he has dedicated his entire career to fighting for the issues that matter most to working class families. Bernie has always stood up for and empowered marginalized communities.”
- State Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago: “I believe that what Bernie is building is most consistent with who I am and what I am committed to as a woman of color who has dedicated her life to social services, racial and economic justice, and fighting to end homelessness. Bernie has consistently stood on the side of justice especially when it was unpopular.”
- Rock Island Ald. Dylan Parker: “Sen. Sanders has consistently fought for working people throughout his career, so when he announced his 2020 presidential bid, I knew he’d remain faithful to his lifelong commitment to economic, racial and environmental justice.”
- Bloomington Ald. Jenn Jazmin Carrillo: “I am proud and honored to offer my endorsement to Senator Sanders, who has consistently and fiercely fought to disrupt a system, in which the ultra rich profit and benefit from our suffering, in order to make a dignified life possible for working class people like us.”
Other endorsements:
- Jackson Potter, executive board member and trustee, Chicago Teachers Union
- Former State Rep. Litesa Wallace, D-Rockford
- Claudio Gomez-Gonzales, co-president of Graduate Students United at the University of Chicago.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Elected officials:
- U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Evanston: “When she first proposed the idea of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, they said that she was just dreaming. And when she took on the big banks and persuaded the Congress to pass it, they said she didn’t have a chance. And when she decided to run for the Senate, they said that she would probably lose. And when she first announced she was running for president of the United States, many of the pundits counted her out. Well, I have some news for the pundits and the big contributors and the conventional wisdom: Elizabeth Warren has been taking on the odds her entire life, and she just keeps on winning.”
- State Treasurer Mike Frerichs, D-Champaign: “Senator Elizabeth Warren has dedicated her life to protecting everyday Americans from the powerful entities that have controlled Washington for too long. While others paid lip service to reform while cashing lobbyist checks, Elizabeth challenged the status quo and refused to be bought. She is focused, tireless, and the right person to lead us in our fight against corruption.”
- Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi
- Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, D-Chicago: “Senator Elizabeth Warren reminds us we have reasons to hope. This is a woman who has never let fear win. Her ability to deliver positive change for black and brown people is why I am proud to support her for president!”
- Cook County Commissioner Bridget Degnen, D-Chicago
- Chicago Ald. Maria Hadden, 49th
- Chicago Ald. Matt Martin, 47th
- Chicago Ald. Scott Waguespack, 32nd
- State Rep. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago
- State Rep. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake
- State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago
- State Rep. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin
- State Rep. Daniel Didech, D-Buffalo Grove
- State Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago
- State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island
- State Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee
- State Rep. Rita Mayfield, D-Waukegan
- State Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin
- Lake County Commissioner Julie Simpson, D-Vernon Hills
- Illinois Democratic State Central Committeeman Patrick Watson
- Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Josina Morita, D-Chicago
- Skokie School Board member Emily Miller
Other endorsements:
- Former state Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston
- Former Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar, D-Chicago
- Former state Rep. Al Riley, D-Olympia Fields
- Former Lake County Commissioner Adam Didech, D-Buffalo Grove
- Boone County Democratic Party Chairman Jon Gedney
- Pastor Marvin Hunter
- Alexander County Democratic Party Chairman Phillip Matthews
- Mony Ruiz-Velasco, president of Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights
- Green New Deal co-author Rhiana Gunn Wright