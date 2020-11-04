2020 presidential election voters are in two distinct camps, exposing clear and entrenched partisan divisions

Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic and a weakened economy, some 76% of U.S. voters said they knew all along who they would support — and they constituted the bulk of the supporters for both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of the voters nationwide. Trump weighed heavily on voters' minds as they made their choice — two-thirds said their decision was driven by their opinion of the untraditional president, either for or against.