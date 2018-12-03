Schedule of funeral plans for George H.W. Bush

Funeral plans for former President George H.W. Bush, who died late Friday, have been announced. Here’s the schedule:

Monday, Dec. 3, 3:45 p.m.

The former president’s body arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a ceremony involving members of the House and Senate.

Monday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. to Wednesday, Dec. 5, 8:45 a.m.

Members of the public may pay their respects as the president’s body lies in state in the rotunda of the Capitol.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m.

The former president’s funeral at the National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:45 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 a.m.

President Bush’s body will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, Houston, Texas.

Thursday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.

A memorial service for President Bush will be conducted at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

Thursday, Dec. 6, 4:45 p.m.

The president’s body will arrive at Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 6, 5:15 p.m.

The president’s body will be interred at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

President Donald Trump has declared Wednesday, Dec. 6, a Day of National Mourning.