After military vehicle accident kills Marine from Maryland, love story turns into tragedy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day in March 2018, a profile on the dating app Hinge caught Kathleen Bourque's eye. The photo showed Conor McDowell, a tall, bright-eyed Citadel cadet in uniform. He was at a ring ceremony, his mother by his side.

Kathleen, then 21, was moved to send Conor a message: "This is honestly such a beautiful photo."

It was three months before she heard back from him.

"He said, 'I'm so sorry, I just finished the infantry officer course for the Marine Corps,' " Kathleen recalled. "He said his friend had set up his (Hinge) profile for him and he was still figuring out how it worked."

The two of them texted back and forth for hours that night, conversing about their shared Irish heritage and a common passion: the need for better mental health care in the military.

The next night, they had their first phone conversation. Conor, a former Chestertown resident, was visiting a friend in Rhode Island. Kathleen had just graduated from Loyola University in Baltimore, where she had studied mental health in the military, and she was living with her parents in Salisbury.

From 10:30 p.m. until 6 a.m., they talked about their childhoods, their families, their dreams. Night after night, the marathon phone conversations went on like that.

"He was just so genuine, you felt you could open up to him about anything and everything," Kathleen said.

In a little over two weeks, Conor, 23, had to report to Camp Pendleton, in California, where he'd be stationed.

He would not face combat there, but he would confront equally lethal dangers in his training. And as quickly as he entered Kathleen's life, he would leave it.

In one of his early phone conversations with Kathleen, Conor he told her that he wanted to drive from Rhode Island to North Carolina to meet her in person before he left for Camp Pendleton.

"I didn't take him seriously," Kathleen said. "I said, "Whatever, dude.' "

Conor persisted. He said he would take her on a date. And if she hated him, he would take her home and be on his way.

Kathleen was in her upstairs bedroom in Salisbury that July 11 when Conor arrived after an 800-mile drive. She could hear him downstairs, talking and joking with her mother. Her 18-year-old sister ran upstairs to deliver her report: "Prince Charming is standing in our living room!"

Butterflies in her stomach, Kathleen started to walk downstairs. There he was: 6-foot-2, curly dark hair, green eyes.

"I stopped and looked over the banister, and that was it," Kathleen said. "There's no explanation. Every fiber in my body was just screaming, 'That's the one. He's it!' I knew I was going to marry him in that moment."

As she approached, he said, "Hey, what's going on?"

Kathleen tripped, stepped on his foot and fell forward. She threw her arms around him and he caught her.

Over the next four days, the two of them explored historic Salisbury, went to Carowinds and talked about whether they could sustain a long-distance relationship after Conor went off to California.

Kathleen was terrified of heights. But at Carowinds, Conor persuaded her to ride the roller coasters, despite her fears.

"One thing I've learned is you should do something that scares you every single day," she recalled him telling her.

She fainted on one roller coaster. And on the scariest coaster of all — the Fury 325 — she followed him nervously into the front two seats. He urged her to throw her hands up in the air on the long vertical drop down. Instead, she clutched the bar.

When the ride ended, Kathleen told Conor she wanted to do it again. This time, she threw her arms in the air, holding Conor's hand.

After they got off the ride, Conor looked into Kathleen's eyes.

"That's the most beautiful thing I've ever witnessed in my life," she recalled him telling her. "It's very rare to witness someone overcoming one of their biggest fears."

He cradled her face in his hands and kissed her.

On July 15th, the day before Conor was scheduled to leave for California, he and Kathleen went to Connolly's on Fifth, an Irish pub in uptown Charlotte, to share a couple of pints of Guinness Stout.

"I've been thinking about something," she recalled him telling her. "I can't leave you here. You're the most wonderful woman I've ever met. So move to California with me."

She took a deep swig of Guinness and a few moments to think. Then — just four days after meeting Conor in person — she gave him her answer: "Let's do it."

The following morning, Kathleen broke the news to her mother. "She was mad because she thought the two of us were being entirely irresponsible," Kathleen said.

Kathleen packed a single carry-on bag with a T-shirt, two bikinis and other essentials. She and Conor hopped into his Toyota Tundra, and they were on their way.

Before they headed west, they traveled to Maryland so that Conor could pick up some of his things and say goodbye to his parents.

En route, Kathleen fretted about whether they were making a huge mistake. Conor wasn't so nervous.

"We both know we're insane," she remembered him telling her. "But at least we're insane together."

In Maryland, the couple had heart-to-heart conversations with Conor's parents. His father, Michael McDowell, told them that he knew they were adults — and that he hoped the two of them would make adult decisions.

On their five-day trip west, the couple rolled through Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. They talked about raising a family with six kids. They listened to Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan. Conor played drums on the truck's steering wheel. Kathleen played air guitar and sang at the top of her lungs to the Cranberries' song "Dreams."

"Oh, my life

Is changing every day

In every possible way"

After arriving In California in late July, Conor and Kathleen found a basement apartment north of San Diego, in a rental house on a hill overlooking the ocean. They got two kittens that they named Max and Missy, and a black lab puppy that they called Ruthie.

They talked again and again about marriage. Conor's mother gave him two diamond rings that had long been in the family. He planned to take the seven diamonds and set them in a custom-designed engagement ring.

Kathleen knew that Conor's work was dangerous. He talked frequently about vehicles that had rolled over during field training operations. That's what worried Kathleen the most.