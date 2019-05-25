Hawaii woman, who grew up in Maryland, rescued from Maui forest after being missing for two weeks

WAILUKU, Hawaii — A Hawaii woman who grew up in Maryland has been found alive in a forest on Maui island after going missing more than two weeks ago.

Amanda Eller, whose hometown is Mechanicsville in St. Mary's County, was found injured in the Makawao Forest Reserve, the Maui News reported Friday.

Family spokeswoman Sarah Haynes confirmed she spoke with Eller’s father John. Eller was being airlifted to safety.

The physical therapist from the Maui town of Haiku went missing on May 8. Her white Toyota RAV4 was found in the forest parking lot with her phone and wallet inside.

Hundreds of volunteers had searched for her since.

Javier Cantellops said he was searching for Eller from a helicopter along with Chris Berquist and Troy Helmers when they spotted her, reported the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Cantellops said she was in the bed of a creek with waterfalls on either side.

It’s unknown how or to what extent Eller was injured, as well as how she survived until she was found.

The Honolulu newspaper also reported that a photo was posted to a Facebook page tracking the search, showing a smiling Eller with what appeared to be injuries to her face and dirt on her clothing. The photo shows Eller surrounded by Cantellops, Berquist and Helmers.

