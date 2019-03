Getty Images

This is the front gate of "Camp Six" detention facility of the Joint Detention Group at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Pakistani national Majid Khan pleaded guilty plea February 29, 2012 at a Guantanamo military tribunal in a landmark case that could speed the trials of September 11 suspects. Majid Khan, 32, who has spent the last nine years behind bars, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and attempted murder in violation of the laws of war, and to material support for terrorism and espionage.