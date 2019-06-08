FBI's long-buried allegations of MLK misconduct met with skepticism

Andrew Young spent hundreds of nights with Martin Luther King Jr. traveling and living out of hotel rooms when he started working with him in 1961 until the night King died on April 4, 1968.

Never, Young said, did he see, hear or witness the salacious accounts that historian David J. Garrow published in an explosive May 30 essay based on FBI documents detailing King's alleged sexual activities, including allegedly witnessing a rape.

"The man has been dead for 50 years. I don't know why anybody would write a story like this," said Young, a former Atlanta mayor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"I have been hearing these rumors, even when Martin was alive, but I never saw anything, and I have never found anybody who said they saw something personally, or they heard something personally."

Young isn't alone in dismissing the allegations, particularly that King witnessed a rape.

African Americans who only know King from books and images also say they don't believe the allegations. The son of the preacher accused of committing the rape while King was in the room also disputes the account.

Many question the credibility of the FBI, which had a well-documented history in the 1960s of harassing and trying to bring down civil rights leaders, King more than others.

Although Garrow has a decades-long reputation as a meticulous researcher, some historians also question his decision to publish unsubstantiated allegations.

Outside the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King preached on Sundays even as he led the civil rights movement, several people said they didn't believe the allegations. Most of them had just finished touring the interior of the church where recordings of King's sermons played over loudspeakers in the sanctuary.

Marissa Hill, 32, of Grayson, had been wiping away tears after hearing King's words inside the church. Outside, after being told of the FBI summaries by an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter, her mood changed.

"I need proof. I need evidence. I don't buy it," said Hill. "It sounds like interpretations of interpretations of what actually happened. How much research have they done into this to know that it's not just an accusation with no merit whatsoever?"

King is a revered figure, not just in the United States but around the world. There are streets and schools named after him. Many African-American homes and churches contained his photograph during the 1960s and 1970s.

A statue of King is on display in Washington, D.C. And there is a national holiday named in his honor.

Donna Murch, a history professor at Rutgers University, said there is a long history dating back to Reconstruction of powerful interests trying to destroy black leaders by accusing them of sexual deviance and rape.

She also questioned those who say it represents a #MeToo moment for King's legacy.

"Given that unsubstantiated FBI documents are being used rather than claims of actual people, this claim is highly suspect," Murch said. "The more obvious context for Garrow's claim is the long history of the sexualization of black politics and leaders as a way to invalidate legitimate political claims."

Jan. 5, 1964

Last December, Garrow approached several American news outlets, including the AJC, about publishing his 7,800-word essay. They all declined, including the AJC, because they lacked access to the original source material.

In late May, Standpoint, a right-of-center magazine in London, published it in full. The AJC and other publications, including The New York Times and The Washington Post, have since reported on the allegations.

In his essay, Garrow sifted through more than 19,000 documents in John F. Kennedy assassination files unsealed in 2018. Garrow wrote, based on the FBI documents, that King had sexual relations with at least 40 women in the 1960s.

The most damning allegation was that the civil rights leader and youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize was present during the rape of a woman by a fellow minister in a Washington, D.C., hotel room on Jan. 5, 1964.

Some conservative media outlets have pounced on the allegations. Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh asked if King's memorial on the National Mall should be taken down or if the hundreds of schools and streets named for him should be renamed.

None of King's children, including Bernice King, his youngest daughter and president of the King Center, would comment.

The rape allegation is based on a single paragraph in the thousands of pages of documents that Garrow examined. FBI agents, in a typed summary, said King was at the Willard Hotel when a Baltimore preacher invited him into a room full of women.

When one of the women refused to have sex, the preacher, according to the internal FBI document, raped her. A handwritten notation in the margins of the file said that while the woman was being raped, King "looked on, laughed and offered advise (sic)."

Kenneth O'Reilly, who has written extensively about the FBI, said it was not out of the ordinary for a second agent to come behind an original report and offer notations after hearing a recording.

"None of this, of course, means that there was a rape or that MLK laughed," said O'Reilly, author of "Racial Matters: The FBI's Secret File on Black America, 1960-1972." "A tape transcript can be read one way, the actual audio can be heard an entirely different way. Plus you have FBI agendas at work that can make up seem like down."

The FBI’s war

While King was on the front lines of the civil rights movement, fighting against institutionalized racism, he was in another war _ albeit a secret one _ with the FBI.

Along with Young, one of King's closest advisers was Stanley Levison, a Jewish lawyer from New York City that the FBI had been following since the early 1950s on the suspicion that he was a Communist.

King met Levison in 1956 and by 1963, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover — with the approval of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — began tailing King in what became one of the most notorious abuses of power in the agency's history.

They paid rogue Southern Christian Leadership Conference workers to spy on King and the movement. They bugged his home and office and with information gathered there, sent teams of agents to his hotel rooms to make sure they were bugged before he checked in. Young said they knew about the spies and double agents that were working for SCLC and they always assumed that they were being bugged.