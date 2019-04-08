In Maryland's General Assembly, 'Sine Die' tribute to late speaker Busch comes through words and votes

Maryland’s Senate opened Monday with tearful words of tribune to House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch — a pillar of state government who died after a bout with pneumonia.

“This is going to be a difficult day for all of us,” said Democratic Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, a friend and sometimes rival of Busch. “I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t talk about it. We need to proceed as best we can in his honor.”

Busch, the longest-serving House of Delegates speaker in Maryland history and a champion of the state’s schools and the Chesapeake Bay, died Sunday. The Anne Arundel Democrat was 72.

One by one, senators rose Monday to pay tribute to Busch, whom they recalled as a coach to young lawmakers.

Sen. Sarah Elfreth, a Democrat who shares the same Anne Arundel district as Busch and campaigned with him, called the him “the best of us, and a great mentor and friend.”

Then, the Senate began to honor him with their votes. The first action of the day was to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of Busch’s legislation to permanently bar oyster harvesting in five waterways targeted for restoration of the distressed species.

The senators overrode the veto with 29 votes — without a single vote to spare — to support the legislation, which environmental groups say is needed to prevent the dwindling oyster population from dying out. The bill blocks harvesting in five of 51 of the state’s oyster sanctuaries. The House voted Friday to override the veto.

In the House on Monday, the mood was also somber. Speaker Pro tem Adrienne Jones fought through tears as she convened the morning floor session. Just as Busch always did on the final day of the General Assembly session, Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, wore New Balance sneakers for the long day ahead.

“Yesterday we lost a great man” said Democratic Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo of Montgomery County in opening the House session with a prayer. Jones then gave him a big hug.

Known as a pragmatist, the Irish American Catholic Busch evolved on his positions throughout his tenure, including his once-staunch opposition to expanding gambling in the state.

He presided over a progressive agenda as speaker that included ending the death penalty, decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana, legalizing same-sex marriage and, in this session, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Busch recently led the legislative charge to bolster education funding in the state to new levels. Last week, lawmakers passed Busch’s bill that would boost education funding in the state by $850 million over two years.

Lawmakers are also set Monday to approve Busch’s emergency legislation that would reform the University of Maryland Medical System board of directors after learning of no-bid contracting by some board members.

