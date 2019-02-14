Student charged with wiretapping after live streaming meeting at Maryland Rep. Harris office, prosecutors say

A Salisbury University student has been charged with illegal wiretapping after prosecutors say he streamed a meeting with a congressional staffer for Maryland Rep. Andy Harris to Facebook Live without permission.

Jake Burdett, 20, was charged last week with two felony counts of making an illegal recording and distributing the video filmed during a Maryland Marijuana Justice rally at Harris’s Salisbury office in October, according to a news release from the state prosecutor’s office.

Burdett did not have an attorney listed in court records and declined to comment when reached by email Thursday. A representative for Harris did not immediately return a message requesting comment Thursday.

State prosecutors allege Burdett and other advocates at the rally agreed to meet with a congressional staffer in his office, which could only seat a few people. When another member of Harris’s staff noticed several people on their phones, the group was told they were not allowed to record because of an office policy, the release states.

Burdett allegedly recorded the entire meeting, which he streamed on Facebook Live without the staffer’s consent, the release states.

“We need to ensure people are respecting boundaries set by Maryland’s wiretapping laws,” said State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt in the release.

