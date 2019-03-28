Maryland General Assembly overrides Gov. Hogan's veto of statewide $15 hourly minimum wage

Maryland’s General Assembly took swift action Thursday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill that will gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour.

It was the first of three veto overrides expected this week by the Democratic-led legislature.

The override of the minimum wage bill was never in question and came by wide margins: 96-42 in the House of Delegates, followed by a 32-15 vote in the Senate.

It takes 29 votes to override in the Senate and 85 in the House.

Under the legislation, businesses with 15 or more employees will follow a schedule that reaches $15 in 2025, while smaller companies will have to pay $15 starting in 2026.

In vetoing the bill, Hogan said gradually increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour will “cost us jobs, negatively impact our economic competitiveness and devastate our state’s economy.” The Republican governor offered support for an increase to $12.10 instead.

Del. C.T. Wilson, a Charles County Democrat, argued too many Marylanders are trying to live on poverty wages. As a business owner, Wilson said he understands the concerns of Republicans about the legislation’s impact on small businesses, but he argued it was the right thing to do to help low-wage workers.

“We have to do something,” Wilson said. “Doing nothing is unacceptable.”

In a letter to legislative leaders Wednesday announcing his veto, Hogan said increasing the wage to $15 will “cost us jobs, negatively impact our economic competitiveness and devastate our state’s economy.”

Hogan had argued instead to increase the minimum wage to $12.10 and allow further increases only if surrounding states raise wages, too. Pennsylvania and Virginia follow the federal minimum wage of $7.25. Delaware and West Virginia have a minimum wage of $8.75, with Delaware’s scheduled to increase to $9.25 this fall.

Republicans joined him Thursday in opposition to the legislation, arguing it will hurt rural parts of the state. Lawmakers should instead focus on how to grow the economy, they argued.

“Areas of the state have begged us not to do this to them,” said Del. Nic Kipke, the Anne Arundel Republican who is House minority leader. “I stand in support of our governor. I stand in opposition of this ‘Fight for 15.’ … What helps is a roaring economy.”

As in the House, senators revisited their earlier debate themes on the issue. Supporters of the increased wage talked about how it will help families and does not spell doom for businesses, while opponents said minimum wage jobs are meant for entry-level workers and that $15 an hour salaries will devastate local businesses.

Sen. Cory McCray, the Senate sponsor of the bill, peppered his comments with the estimate than 573,000 workers will benefit from the increased wage.

“I think about these 573,000 people, and I think they don’t want a hand out, they want a hand up,” said McCray, a Baltimore Democrat. “And while there are those of us that can go to work every day and they can do everything right, the reality is that there were thoughtful leaders before us that put in protections to make sure that we lift all people, which is what we are doing today.”

Sen. Andrew Serafini, a Washington County Republican, warned against raising the wage at a time when another recession is in sight. “When it happens, it’s going to crush the small businesses that are living on tight margins,” he said.

Other Republicans said education, job training or “motivation” is what’s necessary to help workers to move up to better-paying jobs.

“That’s how you will raise these people out of poverty, not just by putting this up to $15,” said Sen. Bryan Simonaire, an Anne Arundel County Republican.

The minimum wage bill is one of three that presented to Hogan that he vetoed Wednesday. The others include measures to move alcohol and tobacco enforcement from the Office of the Comptroller to a new commission and to overturn Hogan’s executive order that public schools must start the academic year after Labor Day.

The House of Delegates voted 98-39 Thursday to override Hogan’s veto of legislation to establish an Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. It would replace Comptroller Peter Franchot by July 2020 in overseeing his field enforcement division, which has about 60 staffers and investigates violations of state regulations pertaining to tobacco and alcohol sales, among other duties. The proposed commission would be appointed by the governor.

Del. Derek Davis argued the bill was good policy, not political payback against Franchot for his harsh criticism of General Assembly leadership.

“The state of Maryland does not revolve around Peter V.R. Franchot,” said Davis, a Prince George’s County Democrat. “Can he be an irritant? Yes. But that doesn’t mean the bill is about that. ... It’s a bipartisan effort.”

At midday Thursday, the Senate had not yet considered the alcohol and tobacco enforcement bill, and neither chamber had taken up the school start date bill.

pwood@baltsun.com

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter

twitter.com/lukebroadwater