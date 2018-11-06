Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin wins re-election, prevails over Republican Tony Campbell, independent Neal Simon

Sen. Ben Cardin, the Maryland Democrat who has held elected office for more than 50 years, won his third term Tuesday in a three-way race.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:01 p.m., immediately after polls closed.

Cardin prevailed handily in a low-visibility contest in which the two challengers, Republican Tony Campbell and independent Neal Simon, struggled to gain statewide attention.

Campbell and Simon were trying to become the first non-Democratic U.S. senator in the state since Republican Charles McC. Mathias Jr. retired in 1987

The contest was unusual because of the presence of a well-funded, unaffiliated candidate — Simon — who reported raising $1.8 million, including a $946,600 loan to his campaign.

Simon traveled around the state in a red-and-blue campaign bus with "People over Politics" in white letters above his name. The Potomac wealth management executive accused both political parties of playing “partisan games and getting nothing done.”

Cardin, who raised $3.9 million, countered that he has often demonstrated the ability to work with both parties.

In ads during the campaign, the senator — using the tagline “My Friend Ben” — emphasized cleaning the Chesapeake Bay, helping overhaul drinking water, wastewater and irrigation systems, and safeguarding health insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

His Senate website includes a page called “Tracking the Trump Administration,’ which has sections on President Donald Trump’s health care policies and nominations as well as “discriminatory or dangerous actions” and “conflicts of interest,” among other topics.

Trump played a central role in the race’s only debate, with Cardin calling for a strong Senate to stand up to the president. Campbell, meanwhile, did not seek to distance himself from the president, as Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has done. Instead, he strongly endorsed some of Trump’s signature policies, including building a wall on the Mexican border and reducing the role of the U.S. Department of Education in local affairs. Simon said he did not vote for Trump but agreed with some of his actions, including moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Cardin,75, has been a fixture in Maryland politics since being elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1966. He has served in the General Assembly or Congress since then.

Campbell, 52, a Towson University political science lecturer, raised nearly $200,000. He did not receive the endorsement of Hogan, who said he was staying out of the race.

Simon said he recently ran into Hogan at a Baltimore food hall, and that the governor said he voted for the independent in early voting. In an interview, Hogan praised Simon but declined to reveal his choice in any specific race.